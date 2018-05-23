Ethiopian Airlines to take delivery of 100th aircraft

Ethiopian Airlines has announced that it will take delivery on 5 June 2018 of its 100th aircraft, a Boeing 787-900.A statement from Ethiopian Airlines seen by APA on Wednesday said acquisition of the aircraft makes Ethiopian Airlines the first airline to operate a 100-aircraft fleet in the history of the African continent.

On the planned delivery of the aircraft, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said: “It is an immense honour for all of us at Ethiopian to reach the milestone of 100 aircraft. This milestone is a continuation of our historical aviation leadership role in Africa, and a testimony of the successful implementation of our fast, profitable and sustainable growth plan, Vision 2025,” he added.

Ethiopian Airlines was the first to avail passengers a jet service in the continent back in 1962, and operated the first African B767 in 1984, the first African B777-200LR in 2010, the first African B787-800 Dreamliner and first B777-200 freighter in 2012; the first African A350 in 2016, and the first African B787-9 aircraft in 2017.

It now operates one of the youngest and most modern 100 aircraft, with an average age of less than five years. The airline company has five more Boeing 787-900 and 16 Airbus A350 airplanes on order.

Ethiopian was the first African airline and second only to Japan to operate the B787 Dreamliner in 2012, and the first carrier in Africa to use the Airbus A350 XWB in 2016.

Ethiopian Airlines commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network, operating fleet to more than 110 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.