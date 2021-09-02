Ethiopian Airlines unveils empty seats purchase options

Ethiopian Airlines Wednesday unveiled a new digital option dubbed MyShebaSpace that enables economy class travelers to purchase one or more empty seats on board its planes for extra space and relaxation.Ethiopian has responded to the COVID 19 pandemic by introducing passenger safety guidelines implementing social distancing and sanitization measures in its ultra-modern Addis Ababa Bole International Airport and within the aircraft.

Reducing aircraft capacity and introduction of end to end passenger journey are among the initiatives Ethiopian has taken in its continued pursuit for elevated customer experience, the Airlines said.

“With our agility in customer centric service offering and market responsiveness comes the need to provide convenience to those who need it,” said Tewolde GebreMariam, Ethiopian Group CEO, when commenting on the MyShebaSpace.

The newly availed digital option “is introduced to allow esteemed clients who prefer to secure extra space and enjoy comfort while in economy class cabin,” he said.

The CEO also said the airlines would push to make flying again comfortable and better as it “is a manifestation of our desire to stay up”.

“We believe that our customers will enjoy the feeling of being in control of their journey,” he added.

With bundled on-demand services and predictive intelligence, the airlines said MyShebaSpace will offer extra space with a reasonable top up starting from $30.

MyShebaSpace requires a 72-hour window before flight time to secure extra seat and is accessible on Ethiopian website and mobile app for convenience, according to the Ethiopian Airlines.