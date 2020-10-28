Ethiopian Airlines win Business Traveller Award 2020

Ethiopian Airlines has won the Business Traveller Award 2020 in the category of Best African Airline.The winners of the award were unveiled on Tuesday by the publishers of Business Traveller Magazine, Panacea Media.

The winners were voted by readers of the Business Traveller Magazine, with the results produced by an independent research company, and are widely recognized as the markets’ benchmark for excellence, it is indicated.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopian Airlines Group was Voted ‘Best Airline in Africa’ for 3rd Consecutive Year at Skytrax 2019 World Airlines Awards in June 2019.

Meanwhile, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited has announced the delivery of another two Dash 8-400 aircraft to Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian), including the airline’s milestone 30th Dash 8-400 aircraft.

The 30th aircraft – MSN 4617 – is preparing to depart for Ethiopian’s hub in Addis Ababa, along with aircraft MSN 4615.

Ethiopian first welcomed the Dash 8-400 aircraft into its fleet in March 2010. The fleet of over 155 Dash 8 Series aircraft in Africa includes more than 90 Dash 8-400 aircraft.

Worldwide, more than 155 airlines, leasing companies and other organizations have ordered almost 1,300 Dash 8 aircraft, according to World Airline News.