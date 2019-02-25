Ethiopian airlines wins “African Cargo Airline of the Year’ award

Ethiopian Airlines Cargo and Logistics Services, has been crowned with the ‘African Cargo Airline of the Year’ and ‘Air Cargo Brand of the Year in Africa’ awards for the fourth year in a row.Speaking about the awards, Group CEO of Ethiopian, Mr. Tewolde Gebremariam, was quoted in a statement on Monday as saying: “We are honored to have received the ‘African Cargo Airline of the Year’ and ‘Air Cargo Brand of the Year in Africa’ awards which are testimonies to the leading role Ethiopian is playing in air cargo service in Africa.”

“In line with Vision 2025, we have been investing heavily in expanding our cargo services, building the largest trans-shipment terminal in Africa with an annual capacity of about 1 million tons, and deploying nine dedicated freighters.

According to the CEO, Ethiopian cargo services today span across 44 international destinations in Africa, the Gulf, Middle East, Asia, the Americas and Europe, augmenting the export of perishables from Africa and import of high value goods.

By 2025, Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services envisions becoming a full-fledged profit center of Ethiopian Airlines Group with annual revenue at $2bln, 19 dedicated aircraft, annual tonnage of 820,000, and 57 international destinations.

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services is Africa’s largest cargo operator, according to the airline’s press release seen by APA on Monday.