Ethiopian Airlines wins multiple aviation gongs

Published on 01.10.2021 at 09h21 by APA News

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest Aviation Group in Africa has won multiple gongs at the SKYTRAX 2021 World Airline Awards.The airlines took the crown for Best Airline in Africa 2021 for fourth consecutive year, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

The airlines has also won Best Business Class in Africa 2021 for 3rd consecutive years, Best Economy Class in Africa 2021 for 3rd consecutive years and Best Cabin Crew in Africa 2021.

Ethiopian has also been placed 37th in the World’s Top 100 Airlines for 2021 as voted by airline customers around the world – moving 7 ranks up.

In a statement the Ethiopian issued Wednesday, Ethiopian group CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam, said the awards are proof of the airlines’ unwavering effort to serve its customers despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Keeping up with the same phase as before Covid had been a challenging task,” Tewolde said.

“However, here at Ethiopian we never gave up, keeping our loyalty of serving at all times to our customers, we never stopped flying.”

“The awards we received Wednesday are proof of our consistent effort to provide our passengers with a world class service at ups and downs at all geographies across the globe,” the CEO said.

He also said, “as a customer focused and market driven airline, a SKYTRAX award where winners are determined based on the votes of travelers manifests the airlines’ journey on the right direction thus it is with deep pleasure that we accept these awards.”

Commenting on the award as the Best Airline in Africa, Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: “Ethiopian Airlines have firmly established themselves as the best airline in Africa by winning this award for the fourth consecutive year.”

