Ethiopian and Chinese leaders discuss coronavirus by phone

Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday held discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping by phone on safeguarding Ethiopian Students in Wuhan from corona-virus.“I held a fruitful phone conversation with President Xi Jinping on various issues including efforts to contain the spread of COVID19,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“I am pleased to learn from President Jinping that they will be providing special care and support to Ethiopian students in China” he said.

According to Chinese Embassy in Addis Ababa, up till now there has been no case of COVID-19 infection reported.

The embassy said the Chinese government attaches great importance to the safety and health of overseas students.

A total of 311 Ethiopian students are currently studying in 24 universities in Hubei Province (including Wuhan and other cities).

The embassy advised international students who are now in Ethiopia for vacation not to return to their campuses until further notifications.

“I am proud of the work being undertaken by the Chinese government in this regard and express gratitude for the support to Ethiopians rendered thus far” PM Ahmed said.

Xi for his part appreciated the fact that Ethiopia has maintained normal contact and exchanges with China in accordance with World Health Organization recommendations.

The Chinese government will continue to strengthen cooperation with the international community to safeguard the safety and health of its people and foreign nationals, including overseas students in China, he said.

Since the COVID19 outbreak, many international students have decided to stay in China to jointly overcome the challenge with the Chinese people, the embassy added.