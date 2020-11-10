Ethiopian army frees several places from TPLF forces: Army Generals

Ethiopian Defence Forces have freed several places from the control of forces that are loyal to leaders of the Tigray Liberation People Front (TPLF) in the restive Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, senior military officers have said.The national defense force has seized a string of towns and districts in the west Tigray region since launching an offensive three days ago, Indoctrination Director at the Ethiopian Defense Forces, Major General Mohammed Tessema said in a briefing on Monday.

Tessema said the defense force along with special forces and militia of the Amhara region took control of Maidali Dansha, Baeker, Lugid and Humera towns and Humera Airport.

The major general has likened the current condition of the ‘rebel group’ as a vulture, whose wing is badly hurt.

According to the Major General, several members of TPLF fighters are below 18 years old and that shows TPLF leaders do not care about the lives of fellow citizens.

The federal government also accused the TPLF forces of robbing commercial banks in the Tigray region where the fighting still continues.

Chief of Staff of the national defense force Brigadier General Berhanu Jula earlier said troops of the federal army are advancing to Mekele, the seat of the Tigray regional state.

The chief of staff said the federal force fully destroyed heavy weapons held by TPLF forces and has continued to dismantle the enemy’s traps all the way to Mekele city.

Berhanu is confident that the war between the federal government and ‘rebel group” in Tigray region will end soon and those TPLF’s clique who committed treason against Ethiopia will face justice.