Ethiopian army takes control of Debre Zebit from TPLF forces

The Ethiopian National Defense Forces and the Amhara Special Forces on Monday have taken control of Debre Zebit, a strategic area in Amhara region from the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) after heavy shelling.The Amhara Police Commission said the joint forces have swept out the terrorist TPLF forces from the area and seized Debre Zebit and the surrounding areas.

The TPLF forces have had a fortified position at Debreziebit after they fled Nefas Mewucha , South Gonder , Gashena, and Kimer Dingay areas.

It is the time to fully eliminate renegade TPLF from the region and other places as well, the Commission underlined.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) force was pillaging towns like Nefas Mewucha, Gaint and Kimir Dengay earlier this month until it was defeated by coordinated military operation federal forces.

In a related development, TPLF has launched a military operation in North Western Ethiopia – where it has been attempting to get access to Sudan.

Four members of the same family were reportedly killed after TPLF attacked civilian areas with artillery in Adi Arkai town