International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopian army takes control of Debre Zebit from TPLF forces

Published on 31.08.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

The Ethiopian National Defense Forces and the Amhara Special Forces on Monday have taken control of Debre Zebit, a strategic area in Amhara region from the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) after heavy shelling.The Amhara Police Commission said the joint forces have swept out the terrorist TPLF forces from the area and seized Debre Zebit and the surrounding areas.

The TPLF forces have had a fortified position at Debreziebit after they fled Nefas Mewucha , South Gonder , Gashena, and Kimer Dingay areas.

It is the time to fully eliminate renegade TPLF from the region and other places as well, the Commission underlined.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) force was pillaging towns like Nefas Mewucha, Gaint and Kimir Dengay earlier this month until it was defeated by coordinated military operation federal forces.

In a related development, TPLF has launched a military operation in North Western Ethiopia – where it has been attempting to get access to Sudan. 

Four members of the same family were reportedly killed after TPLF attacked civilian areas with artillery in Adi Arkai town

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement