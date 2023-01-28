Ethiopian athletes dominate indoor races in Germany

Abdisa Fayisa won the 3000m men’s race in a world age-17 best of 7:40.35 as Ethiopian athletes swept first five places in the women’s contest at the World Indoor Tour in Germany.The athletes triumphed on the opening day of the 2023 World Athletics Indoor Tour that kicked off in Karlsruhe, Germany, on Friday.

The Ethiopian team in the women’s 3000m race had five global medallists.

The list includes the World indoor champion Lemlem Hailu, the 2021 world U20 5000m champion Mizan Alem, world bronze medallist Dawit Seyaum and the world steeplechase silver medallist Werkuha Getachew.

It was Lemlem who won the race in 8:37.55 after holding off Werkuha who also finished second in 8:37.98.

Dawit (8:39.20) and Mizan (8:39.79) were close behind, while steeplechaser Zerfe Wondemagegn completed an Ethiopian sweep of the first five places.

In the man race, teenager Abdisa Fayisa made a name for himself with his 3000m win.

The 17-year-old ran an astute race, letting his opponents do the hard work with Germany’s Mohamed Abdilaahi taking on the lead once the pacemakers had done their job. Abdilaahi passed through 2000m in 5:08.25 with Serbia’s Elzan Bibic tucked close behind.

Belgium’s Robin Hendrix, Abdilaahi’s training partner, then made his presence felt at the front of the pack, but Abdisa and fellow Ethiopian Adisu Girma were always positioned well.

Hendrix kicked hard at the bell and Abdilaahi began to fade. But just when it looked as though Hendrix was away and clear, Abdisa clawed back the deficit and caught the Belgian just before the line.

He won in 7:40.35 – a world indoor age-17 best, and the fastest time in the world this year. Hendrix (7:40.53) and Adisu (7:41.53) finished second and third, respectively.

In another truck race, Slovenian athlete Anita Horvat prevented a third Ethiopian victory of the night In the women’s 800m.

Freweyni Hailu fought hard but Horvat drew level with her on the home straight and timed her finish well to take victory by just 0.02 in 2:00.44. Switzerland’s Lore Hoffman came through to take third in 2:01.40.