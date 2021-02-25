Ethiopian athletes make clean sweep of World Indoor Tour

Published on 25.02.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

Ethiopian athletes Thursday dominated the World Indoor Tour in Madrid, Spain, making a clean sweep of track and field events.Gudaf Tsegay won the 3000m race, clocking 8:22.65 to move to second all-time best in the 3000m indoors behind Genzebe Dibaba (8:16.60 in 2014).

Gudaf smashed the 1500m world record two weeks ago.

Behind Gudaf, Lemlem Hailu of Ethiopia and Beatrice Chebet of Kenya also smashed their personal bests, clocking 8:29.28 and 8:37.06 respectively.

Three more Ethiopians also claimed victories as Habitam Alemu dominated the 800m in 1:58.94, Selemon Barega the men’s 1500m in 3:35.42 and Hirut Meshesha the women’s 1500m in 4:09.42.

Ten days ago, Ethiopian runners Gudaf Tsegay, Getnet Wale had confirmed their top shape in Val de Reuil, after their fantastic performances in Lievin.

The Ethiopian runners remained dominant despite stepping down to a shorter distance.

The only one to follow the pacemaker, Gudaf Tsegay won the 800m in a world leading time of 1:57.52, the fastest since 2006.

She broke the Ethiopian indoor record of 1:59.17 set by Kutre Dulecha on February 14, 1999.