Ethiopian bank collects $3b from export trade, remittances

Published on 26.01.2019 at 18h21 by APA News

The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) has collected $3 billion from the export trade and remittances in the first half of the Ethiopian fiscal year, 2018-19.Out of the total, $2 billion was earnings from remittances, according to Bacha Gina, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank.

The bank also mobilized $1.04 million in deposits and obtained $330 million profit in the reported period, he said.

The bank has given out $1.4 billion in loans, and opened 59 new branch offices thereby raising the number to 1,346.

