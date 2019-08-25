Ethiopian cabinet okays bill against human trafficking, smuggling

Published on 25.08.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

Ethiopia’s Council of Ministers in its 73rd regular session on Saturday approved the draft bill on human trafficking and migrant smuggling.The draft bill was prepared by the country’s Federal Attorney to combat human trafficking, smuggling and illegal overseas employment.

After making the necessary amendments, the Council referred the bill to the House of People’s Representatives (HPR) for approval.

More than 90,000 migrants mainly from Ethiopia and Somalia were reportedly smuggled into Yemen in 2018.

Ethiopia is in fact a country of origin and transit to three migration routes in Africa -Northern, Southern and Eastern.

Tempted by job prospects abroad, many migrants use smugglers for a trip where too many end up falling prey to trafficking.

They face unimaginable hardships – from abductions, attacks, hunger and dehydration, to physical, sexual and psychological abuse, restriction of movements and denial of salaries at destination.

The Council also approved the large-scale coal and small-scale chromite mining license agreements tabled by the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.

Indicating that they met the needed legal requirements, the Council decided that the agreements can come into effect.