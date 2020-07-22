International › APA

Ethiopian cargo plane catches fire at Shanghai airport

Published on 22.07.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

Ethiopian Airlines B777 freighter aircraft with registration number ET-ARH on Wednesday caught fire while loading cargo at the Pudong Shanghai airport in China.According to a statement issued by the airlines, the aircraft was on a regular scheduled cargo service from Shanghai to Sao Paulo-Santiago.

All ground staff and flying crew are safe as Ethiopian Airline worked with the concerned authorities in China to contain the fire, the statement added.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by the appropriate authorities, it noted.

Pictures and videos circulating on Chinese social media showed heavy smoke billowing from the aircraft, with a large section of its upper fuselage appearing to have been scorched. 

After the fire broke out, flights bound for Shanghai Pudong International Airport were diverted to Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, said aviation data provider Variflight. 

  

