Ethiopian city launches food rationing due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Addis Ababa City government on Saturday launched food rationing for about 1000 vulnerable city dwellers who were ordered to stay home due to coronavirus pandemic.The food rationing came after two localities in the capital Addis Ababa were hit severely by COVID-19 and more than 300 cases of the virus were confirmed in the two areas.

Addis Ababa remains to be the epicenter of coronavirus pandemic in Ethiopia hosting over 70 percent of the total 1063 reported cases since mid March 2020.

The country has discharged over 200 patients and reported eight deaths out of more than 105,000 total laboratory tests.

Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa, Engineer Takelle Umma has launched the food distribution program supported by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Ethiopia.

The food rationing that will last for three months is initiated in line with smoothening impacts of the coronavirus in a certain place at Lideta Sub City where movements of people is restricted and districts of Addis Ketema Sub City, the office of the mayor stated.

Currently, there are 15 million people in Ethiopia requiring food aid due to drought in different parts of the country.

According to the government’s estimates, additional 15 million Ethiopians will require emergency food assistance due to the spreading coronavirus.