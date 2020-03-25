Ethiopian civil servants to stay home over Covid-19

Ethiopia’s Council of Ministers on Tuesday passed decision that civil servants will stay at home as part of an effort to mitigate the deadly coronavirus.The decision will be effective March 25, 2020 until further notification, said the Council in a statement after holding an extraordinary session.

The government offices will select employees who will carry out tasks from home based on criteria to be set by each office, the Council said .

The decision was to ease overcrowding in public transport services and stations as well as in offices.

The Council of Ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed, stressed adherence to all instructions of the federal government to ward off the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia confirmed one more case of coronavirus, bringing the total number infected people in the country to12.

The 12th case is a 34-year old Ethiopian who came from Dubai on March 19, 2020, said the Ethiopian Ministry of Health in a statement on Tuesday.

The patient is in a stable condition at a treatment center, the ministry added.