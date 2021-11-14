Ethiopian conflict: US imposes sanctions on Eritrean entities, individuals

The United States Department of State has issued a statement announcing that it has imposed sanctions on six Eritrean entities and individuals in connection with the ongoing violence in Ethiopia.Secretary Anthony Blinken made an announcement on Twitter over the weekend.

He said “The Eritrean presence in Ethiopia has exacerbated the conflict and hindered humanitarian access. Eritrea must withdraw troops immediately.”

The names of the Eritrean officials targeted by the United States government are unspecified.

Ethiopia says the violence in Ethiopia is an actual war on TPLF and OLF “terrorist groups which are targeting civilians and so far have massacred thousands of civilians in the past three years”.