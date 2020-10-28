Ethiopian Court hand down up to life imprisonment over PM attempted assignation

Ethiopian court on Tuesday handed down prison sentences ranging from 5 years to life imprisonment on five individuals who were found guilty in the foiled assignation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.The offenders were found guilty of killing two people and wounding more than 150 others by throwing a hand grenade during a rally held on June 23, 2018.in support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Accordingly, Tilahun Getachew who threw the bomb at the the Prime Minister but fell short in the crowd was sentenced to life imprisonment,

The remaining four individuals were given rigorous imprisonments ranging from 5 to 23 years.

Accordingly, the court sentenced Getu Girma, Brhanu Jafar, Bahiru Tola and Desalgn Tesfaye for 23, 22, 17 and 5 years imprisonment respectively.

It’s to be recalled that prosecutors have charged the five individuals with terrorism over a failed attempt to assassin Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during a rally in the capital Addis Ababa.

The rally was organized in Addis Ababa to support Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for the outstanding reform he had managed to introduce in the country three months after he assumed power.

The explosion occurred a few minutes after Prime Minister Abiy made a speech to the gathering. Relating to the spot and timing of the explosion, some attendants of the rally meanwhile suggested that the bomb attack was meant to kill the Prime Minister.