Ethiopian elections set for August 16

The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has tentatively set the upcoming national elections for August 16, 2020.Briefing political parties about the elections schedule on Thursday, the chair of the board, Birtukan Mideksa, said the tentative election date is set for Sunday, August 16, 2020 while the results for regions will be announced between August 17 and August 21.

Voter registration will take place from April 7 to May 7, 2020, it was indicated.

The board also disclosed that the election campaign will take place from May 5 to August 11, 2020, and no electioneering will be allowed between August 12 and August 15, 2020.

Members of some parties have already complained that the elections are set in the middle of the rainy season, which they claim may affect people especially those living in rural areas.

However, Birtukan Mideksa said that the NEBE is deliberating on the draft electoral schedule with political parties, civil societies, and other stakeholders in Addis Ababa.

The original schedule for holding the national elections was May 2020.

However, little preparation was done, due to security challenges.

In March 2019, the election board canceled the planned census operations for the second time due to security fears.

In a recent press conference, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the NEBE chair Mideksa assured citizens that the elections scheduled for this year will take place on time.

PM Ahmed has vowed to Ethiopians that the elections will be free and fair.