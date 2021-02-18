International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopian elite runners dominate World Indoor Tour in Poland

Published on 18.02.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Three Ethiopian elite runners dominated the World Indoor Tour in Torun, Poland.Lemlem Hailu, Habtam Alemu and Selemon Barega clinched victories at the race held on Wednesday February 17.

Lievin winner, Lemlem Hailu used the same devastating kick in the final lap of the women’s 3000m to defeat Kenyan steeplechase specialist Beatrice Chepkoech, improving her world lead to 8:31.24.

In response to Tsegay’s fantastic 1:57.72 800m mark in Val de Reuil three days ago, the outdoor national record holder Habtam Alemu went for a very fast race and achieved 1:58.19 in a solo effort, the second fastest time in the world this year.

Noélie Yarigo of Benin finished fourth in 2:01.01, also a new indoor personal best.

5000m specialist Selemon Barega then stormed to a meet record and PB of 3:32.97 in the 1500m, leaving his closest opponent almost 3 seconds behind.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top