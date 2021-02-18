Ethiopian elite runners dominate World Indoor Tour in Poland

Published on 18.02.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

Three Ethiopian elite runners dominated the World Indoor Tour in Torun, Poland.Lemlem Hailu, Habtam Alemu and Selemon Barega clinched victories at the race held on Wednesday February 17.

Lievin winner, Lemlem Hailu used the same devastating kick in the final lap of the women’s 3000m to defeat Kenyan steeplechase specialist Beatrice Chepkoech, improving her world lead to 8:31.24.

In response to Tsegay’s fantastic 1:57.72 800m mark in Val de Reuil three days ago, the outdoor national record holder Habtam Alemu went for a very fast race and achieved 1:58.19 in a solo effort, the second fastest time in the world this year.

Noélie Yarigo of Benin finished fourth in 2:01.01, also a new indoor personal best.

5000m specialist Selemon Barega then stormed to a meet record and PB of 3:32.97 in the 1500m, leaving his closest opponent almost 3 seconds behind.