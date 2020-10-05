International › APA

Ethiopian football: Five national team players test positive for COVID-19

Published on 05.10.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

Five key players of the Ethiopian national football team have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger, a sport official disclosed on Monday.The players contracted the virus after finishing individual training and ahead of group training, Bahiru Tilahun, the head of the Ethiopian Football Federation said.

Those who were identified to have had contact with the players in question are being quarantined while those with the virus are receiving counselling service.

Since news of the cases broke out a sense of apprehension had descended on the rest of the squad, Bahiru said.

Meanwhile Ethiopia’s confirmed coronavirus deaths reached 1,222 out of 78,819 confirmed cases.

The country reported 33,060 recoveries so far and currently, there are 44,535 active coronations cases in the country of which 285 are said to be severe.

The country has conducted 1,301,570 laboratory tests over a seven-month period.

  

