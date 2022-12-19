Ethiopian gov’t not respecting peace implementation – TPLF

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been waging a conflict against the Ethiopian government since 2020 has accused Addis Ababa of failing to fully respect and implement the peace deal signed in Pretoria, South Africa in early November 2022.The government of Ethiopia on Saturday said it has been implementing every aspect of the peace deal without any limitations.

However, TPLF Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael in a meeting claimed Addis Ababa is failing to work on the withdrawal of Eritrean and non – Ethiopian forces from the Tigray region.

The Ethiopian government has not commented on the latest claim by the TPLF.

According to the agreement, the withdrawal of the Eritrean forces should have taken place concurrently with the disarmament of the TPLF forces.

APA has been informed that neither TPLF combatants have handed over firearms nor have Eritrean troops been fully withdrawn from the Tigray region.

The federal government over the weekend said organized crimes are taking roots in Mekelle and surrounding areas where the Ethiopian National Defence Forces have not established a presence.

According to the Pretoria agreement the TPLF had agreed to a major concession which is to disarm, demobilize and reintegrate its fighters into the regular federal army.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was a chief mediator of the peace deal, said nearly a million people have perished during the nearly two-year conflict in northern Ethiopia.