Ethiopian intelligence office says it foiled planned terrorist attack on UAE Embassy

Ethiopian security forces have foiled a planned terrorist attack on UAE Embassy in Addis Ababa, said the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).According to a statement the Security Service issued on Wednesday, 15 suspects were detained while they were planning to carry out the attack on the embassy after taking missions from overseas terrorist groups.

The attack mainly targets inflicting huge loss of lives and damages to properties as well as damaging the good image of Addis Ababa, which is the seat of African and international diplomatic missions, it said.

The suspects were arrested in a joint operation carried out by the Security Services, Federal Police Commission and other security organs, it indicated.

According to the statement, several firearms, explosives and various documents were also seized during the operation.

The statement further said NISS, in collaboration with his Sudanese counterpart, managed to dismantle networks of terrorist groups and foiled planned attack on UAE embassy in the Sudanese capital Khartoum

The mastermind of the foiled plot is reportedly a Swedish resident, Ahmed Ismail, who has been arrested by the Swedish security forces, it said, adding Ethiopia and Sweden collaborated through exchanging information.