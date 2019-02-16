Ethiopian Maj.Gen. is UNISFA force commander

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday appointed Major General Mehari Zewde of Ethiopia as force commander of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).He succeeds Major General Gebre Adhana of Ethiopia who will complete his assignment on 23 April 2019, according to a statement issued by the UN.

Maj.Gen. Mehari has a distinguished military career with the Ethiopian Armed Forces spanning more than 37 years, most recently as head of the Human Resources Department of the Ethiopian National Defence Force, responsible for all aspects of management of human resources for ground forces and general defence troops.

He is also a council member of the Ethiopian Ministry of National Defense since 2007.

He served as deputy commander of the Ethiopian Air Force (2001-2007), West Air Base Commander in the Ethiopian Air Force (1998-2001) and Division Commander (1989-1997), among other appointments within the Ethiopian Armed Forces.

Major General Mehari holds a Master of Science Degree from Greenwich University in the United Kingdom.