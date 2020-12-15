Ethiopian metropolitan police seize over 2,700 firearms

The Ethiopian metropolitan police on Tuesday announced seizure of more than 2,700 firearms in a raid carried out during the past one month.“In a raid it carried out on residential homes, vehicles and institutions in collaboration with Federal Police regional security forces, Addis Ababa police also captured more than 80,000 bullets of various firearms besides the weapons, Addis Ababa Police Commission said.

The arms were illegally held by those individuals who have had links with defiant Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) which lost the war with the federal government, police said

Following the belligerent attack of the TPLF Clique against the Northern Command of the National Defense Force, police undertook close investigations on suspected houses and institutions in a bid to curb potential terror acts of agents of the renegade group in Addis Ababa.

Police also captured grenades, anti-vehicle mines, 141 communication devices, 809 Kalashnikovs, 2 launchers, 976 pistols, 924 rifles which were illegally owned by individuals in the city, it is indicated.

The commission also disclosed seizure of some 1312 military uniforms and 629 mobile phones which were allegedly used for terror activities.

Last month, theAddis Ababa PoliceCommission has seized over 700 illegal weapons including 18 bombsand explosives. It is indicated that including 4,625 bullets , GPS, military radios, the Police has seized 744 illegally held weapons.