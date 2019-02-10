Ethiopian military helicopter crash at UNISFA compound, kills three

An Ethiopian military helicopter with 23 passengers on board crashed yesterday inside the compound of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) killing three of its crew members.The helicopter was on routine operation carrying Ethiopian troops on rotation from Kadugli to Abyei when it crashed, according to press release issued by UNISFA.

Ten passengers were injured with three in critical condition. The three who are in critical condition have been conveyed to Kadugli en route to Addis Ababa while those not in critical condition are being stabilized at the UNISFA Level II hospital in Abyei.

The immediate cause of the crash is not yet known. UNISFA’s acting Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Gebre Adhana Woldezgu said, “We are investigating the incident.”

“We are deeply saddened by what happened this afternoon. We are extending our condolences to the families of those who died in the crash,” he said.

The helicopter flew from Kadugli for the Mission’s regular troop rotation. UNISFA’s sole troop contributing country Ethiopia is currently rotating its soldiers from Kadugli to different sites in the Abyei area.

Ethiopia has around 4,500 personnel on the ground to support UNISFA’s efforts of ensuring peace and security in Abyei.