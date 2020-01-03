Ethiopian Muslims task govt on violation of their human rights

The Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Council has urged the government to give hard and fast solutions to the
repeated violations of the rights of the Ethiopian Muslims.In a statement issued on Friday, the council listed detailed problems which it claimed are faced by
Muslim communities in Amhara, Oromia, SNNPR and Tigray regional states of Ethiopia.
The council noted that followers of Islam have been subjected to attacks, death and injuries in the
areas where they lived for long as well as distruction of properties in Amhara state.
According to the statement, Several Ethiopian Muslims were subjected to forced displacement due to
the attack carried out using armaments.
The council said the Muslim communities had managed to abort repeated attempts of burning and
destroying of mosques in Amhara, SNNPR and Oromia regional states and Addis Ababa city.
Among the human rights violations committed in Amhara state, the council said burning and robbery of
business establishments owned by Muslims.
According to the statement, Muslims in Tigray and Amhara states in particular face scarcity of places for
prayers and sometimes their dead members are denied funeral in those regions.
The council said the Muslim communities face problems of securing title deeds for places they purchased
and acquired for religious purposes in Addis Ababa city and SNNPR.