Ethiopian parliament enacts contentious law on hate speech, disinformation

Ethiopian parliament on Thursday enacted a contentious bill on hate speech and disinformation with a majority vote, 23 against and 2 abstentions.The new law prohibits dissemination of fake news on electronic, print or social media using text, image, audio, and video that incite violence, promote hatred and discrimination against a person or a group.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) late last year cautioned that the law would restrict freedom of expression and serve as another tool for repression

The law is aimed at preventing individuals from engaging in speech that incites violence, promote hatred and discrimination against a person or a group.

It is also aimed at promoting tolerance, civil discourse and dialogue, mutual respect and understanding and strengthening democratic governance.

Before the law was enacted, some of the MPs commented that the new law is against article 29 of the Ethiopian constitution which states that every one has the right to hold opinions with out interference.

With the new law, the government wants to control social media outlets which it believed are recklessly being used to aggravate clashes between ethnic groups, as well as spreading of insults against politicians and government officials.

Since mid-2018, Ethiopia has experienced wave violence that might had been provoked or exacerbated by online speech that fomented ethnic tension and violence.