Ethiopian PM appoints new chief of staff of defense force

Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed on Thursday appointed General Seare Mekonen as new Chief of Staff of the National Defense Force of Ethiopia, replacing the longest serving and the only General Samora Yenus.Yesterday’s appointment was announced at the national palace where Yenus was awarded Ethiopia’s highest military honor in the presence of Ahmed and President Mulatu Teshome in recognition of his military service for the last 42 years.

Gen Samora was part of the 1970-1990 guerrilla struggle by the Tigrian rebels against the Ethiopian military regime of Mengistu Hailemariam.

Samora later served as a commander and division head, playing a significant role in the Ethiopia-Eritrea border war. He was promoted to the Army Chief level in 2001.

General Saere also emerged from liberation struggle of Tigrian People Liberation Front (TPLF) and later served in various positions in the Ethiopian military.

He participated in the rebellion against the Derg and also the war with Eritrea that took place from 1998 to 2000. He hails from Tigray, as does Samora.

Seare was one of three deputy chief of staffs appointed by former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn in February, along with the Amhara general Adem Mohammed and Berhanu Jula Gelelcha, an Oromo.

In his first move to reform the defence force, the new premier also appointed General Adem Mohammed as Director General of National Intelligence and Security Services in a replacement of Getachew Assefa.

Assefa was blamed for gross human rights abuses, including the inhumane treatment of prisoners since 2001.