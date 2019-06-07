Ethiopian PM as peace broker in crisis-weary Sudan

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Friday held talks with Sudanese senior officials in Khartoum as part of efforts to resolve the on going political crisis in Sudan.On Friday morning, the Premier held talks with the Chief of the Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The premier also held separate talks with members of the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, a coalition of opposition political parties.

The crisis in Sudan escalated after paramilitaries in Khartoum reportedly threw dozens of bodies into the River Nile to try to hide the number of civilian casualties inflicted during a dawn attack on pro-democracy protesters in the Sudanese capital earlier this week, doctors and activists have said.

At least 100 people are thought to have been killed in the crackdown across Sudan, which has been under military rule since President Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April.

Heavily armed units of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continued to sweep through Khartoum and the neighbouring city of Omdurman on Wednesday.

Residents blocked many roads with makeshift barricades as they tried to protect their neighbourhoods from the paramilitaries and thieves.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister expressed his country’s commitment to fostering peace in the region and called the conflicting parties to focus on unity as a prerequisite for restoring peace in Sudan.

Sudan fell into political crisis in December when protests began against President Bashir.

The African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council Thursday suspended Sudan’s participation from all activities of the bloc.

The suspension is effective until the establishment of a civilian-led transitional authority.

Meanwhile, IGAD on Wednesday called on Sudanese stakeholders to return to the negotiation table and work in good faith and in the spirit of compromise.

It also underscored the need to preserve the peace and stability of Sudan and called on all Sudanese stakeholders to exercise maximum restraint and ease the increasing tension.