Ethiopian PM draws red line on corruption as new cabinet named

In an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, the Ethiopian parliament approved the appointment of 16 members of a new cabinet being formed by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed who has sent a strong warning that corruption will not be tolerated in his administration.Announcing members of his new cabinet, Ahmed urged the new leadership to primarily tackle corruption which he warned was gnawing away at the country’s resources.

More than half of the ministers are new to the cabinet as a reshuffle was made on important positions.

Hence Motuma Mekassa has been appointed Defense minister, replacing Siraj Fegessa who was named Transport minister.

Shiferaw Shigute is the new Minister of Agriculture and Livestock while Dr Ambachew Mekonnen has been appointed as Minister of Industry.

Ahmed Shide is Minister of Government Communications Affairs Office.

Dr Abiy did not clarify why the ex-ministers under his predecessor were axed despite a request to do so by MPs.

The new ministers include Jantrar Abay as Minister of Urban Development and Housing, Melese Alemu, Minister of Mines and Energy, Yalem Tsegaye, Minister of Women and Children, Melaku Alebel, Minister of Trade and Dr Amir Aman, Minister of Health.

“I want the newly appointed ministers and those who remain in their positions to bear in mind that there are issues that we are not going to compromise. It is a must for you to change the growing corrupt practices. We have drawn a red line which no one can overpass. I urge you not to miss this point”: Dr Abiy said.

The premier urged the new leadership to avoid lengthy official meetings and reduce overseas trip as part of a move to cut down on government spending.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian parliament has approved the appointment of Muferiat Kamil as its Speaker.