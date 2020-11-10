Ethiopian PM fires security chief

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has sacked the Chief of Staff of the national defense force amid conflict with the northern region of Tigray, APA can report on Tuesday.General Adem Mohammed was removed by the prime minister as the conflict between government forces and Tigrayian regional troops clash in recent days.

The conflict in Tigray intensified after Prime Minister Ahmed claimed the Ethiopian army soldiers had been “forced into a state of war” with a series of military offensive launched against them.

Abiy also removed Gedu Andargachew as Foreign Affairs minister, handing him a new role as Advisor to the Prime Minister on national security matters.

It is unclear why Abiy dismissed General Adem who was appointed in the position in June 2019 following the assassination of his predecessor General Seare Mekonnen.

Demeke Mekonnen has been appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs while holding his current position as Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

General Berhanu Jula who was serving as deputy chief of staff and head of operations of the defense forces is promoted as Chief of Defense Staff.

Retired Lieutenant General Abebaw Tadesse who recently rejoined the defence forces following a call from the PM has been named Deputy Chief of Staff of the army.

Prime Minister Abiy also removed Demelash Gebremichael as head of the National Information and Security Services and appointed him as the Federal Police Commissioner.

No reason was given for Abiy’s decision to reshuffle the upper reaches of the national security apparatus.