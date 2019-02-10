Ethiopian PM hosts Gala Dinner in honour of Heads of State, Government

Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed on Saturday hosted Gala Dinner in honour of Heads of State and Government attending the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union.In his remark, the Prime Minister said that Ethiopia is on the path to reform under the philosophy of MEDEMER and called upon African leaders to take up this synergy at the continental level, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

He further underlined that MEDEMER literally mean synergy is key for the continent to be of service to others if Africans work on ensuring peace, development, and prosperity of the continent.

The Prime Minister also thanked Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, and al AU staff for their commendable work, unwavering commitment in the stride for a prosperous Africa.

Moussa Faki for his part commended Prime Minister Dr. Abiy for Ethiopia’s legendary hospitality to move Africa ahead.

He further said Prime Minister Dr. Abiy has demonstrated his full support for AU vision, mission- a prosperous Africa, a dynamic force in global arena.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame also thanked Prime Minister Dr. Abiy “for hosting us, we’re very happy to be here today in Addis Ababa embracing Africa’s vision for prosperity and bright future.”