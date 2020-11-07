Ethiopian PM Vows for more offensive against foe in Northern region

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said his government would take more offensive measures against its foe in the northern region.The central government and the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) which governs the Tigray region has entered into full fledged war after TPLF forces last Wednesday attacked a military camp which housed federal troops.

Last Thursday, the central government bombed the missiles and artillery system in the region in an attempt to avoid use of the heavy weapons by TPLF forces for retaliation purposes.

In a twitter post on Saturday, Abiy said “Ethiopia’s quest to have a successful transition towards constitutional democracy requires adherence to rule of law.”

“The Government will continue to take necessary law enforcement measures to safeguard and advance our nascent process of democratization from rogue political actors,” he added

Ethiopia has no place for criminal elements and they cannot escape the rule of law under the guise of seeking reconciliation and a call for dialogue, he boosted.

“The proud Ethiopian people of Tigray and other citizens cannot be taken hostage by fugitives from justice forever. We shall extract the region of these criminal elements and revamp our country on a path to sustainable prosperity for all,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sudan has announced closure of its borders with Ethiopia’s Amhara and Tigray regional states. The closure of the borders went into effect from Thursday evening.