Ethiopian PM wins Hessian Peace Prize

The Albert Osswald Foundation has announced that Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed is the winner of this year’s Hessian Peace Prize.The decision to award the Ethiopian was announced on Tuesday by the members of the Board of Trustees.

The award is in recognition to his achievements in the short time since taking office in April 2018.

“In his first year in office, he released dissidents, fired corrupt officials, and sealed a historic reconciliation. For this, he now receives the Hessian Peace Prize,” said the Foundation in a statement.

“Prime Minister Dr Abiy has become the hopeful, especially through the conclusion of a peace treaty with the neighbouring country of Eritrea, it said.

For 20 years, the two states had been at a state of no war no peace. Domestically, PM Dr Abiy initiated political and economic reforms in the multi-ethnic nation of 105 million people.

“Abiy has scheduled free elections for May 2020. This year, his campaign to plant four billion trees for residents across the country made headlines,” the statement noted.

The award ceremony will take place on 23 September in the Landtag.

The Hessian Peace Prize, endowed with € 25,000 was established in 1993 by Albert Osswald, the former Prime Minister of the German state of Hesse.

It is awarded annually to people who have rendered “outstanding services to international understanding and peace”