International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopian police arrest 13 Nigerians, a Brazilian for alleged drug trafficking

Published on 20.10.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Police in the Ethiopian capital on Tuesday arrested 13 Nigerians for alleged trafficking of 14kg of cocaine.They were arrested at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport along with a Brazilian female accomplice, Commander Mengiste-ab Beyene, deputy director of drug control operation of the Addis Ababa Police ha said 

“They were caught while trying to smuggle more than 14 kilograms of cocaine from the Brazilian capital, Sao Paulo to different parts of the world by hiding it in a bag and bras as well as by swallowing cocaine filled capsules, he said 

According to the deputy director, Ethiopian police arrested a total of 24 drug traffickers with 39 kilograms of cocaine and 36 kilograms of cannabis over the past three months.

Ethiopian police have arrested Nigerian drug traffickers mainly at Addis Ababa Airport and one of those traffickers named as Odemu Efe reportedly died after an undisclosed ailment at the Kaliti Prison center in the capital.

The deceased was said to have hailed from Warri in Delta State.

He was among about 150 abandoned Nigerians at the prison awaiting trial over alleged possession of hard drugs and money laundering.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top