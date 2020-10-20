Ethiopian police arrest 13 Nigerians, a Brazilian for alleged drug trafficking

Police in the Ethiopian capital on Tuesday arrested 13 Nigerians for alleged trafficking of 14kg of cocaine.They were arrested at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport along with a Brazilian female accomplice, Commander Mengiste-ab Beyene, deputy director of drug control operation of the Addis Ababa Police ha said

“They were caught while trying to smuggle more than 14 kilograms of cocaine from the Brazilian capital, Sao Paulo to different parts of the world by hiding it in a bag and bras as well as by swallowing cocaine filled capsules, he said

According to the deputy director, Ethiopian police arrested a total of 24 drug traffickers with 39 kilograms of cocaine and 36 kilograms of cannabis over the past three months.

Ethiopian police have arrested Nigerian drug traffickers mainly at Addis Ababa Airport and one of those traffickers named as Odemu Efe reportedly died after an undisclosed ailment at the Kaliti Prison center in the capital.

The deceased was said to have hailed from Warri in Delta State.

He was among about 150 abandoned Nigerians at the prison awaiting trial over alleged possession of hard drugs and money laundering.