Ethiopian police arrest 5,000 persons involved in violent protests

The Ethiopian police have arrested about 5,000 people, who were allegedly involved in the protracted violence, following the killing of the popular singer Hachalu Hundessa.About 200 civilians were killed in the four-day violence in the country

According to the press office of the Prime Minister, several government officials have been detained too on suspicion of leading the violence, which claimed the lives of largely non-ethnic Oromo people and Christians.

The attacks were perpetrated by the Ethnic Oromo youth also known as Qeerroos, who also burned down more than 40 hotels and 200 business establishments, which were owned by non ethnic Oromo people.

In the Oromia region, the toll included 215 civilians, along with nine police officers and five militia members, regional police commissioner Mustafa Kedir told local media.

The government blamed opposition political leaders and activists for the killing of the singer and instigating the violence.

Accordingly, the government has arrested prominent activist Jawar Mohammed, who instigated similar violence in September last year.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed blamed internal and external enemies, who joined forces to disrupt the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

According to the premier, the killing of the singer was politically motivated and perpetrated to instigate violence and clashes between ethnic groups and take over power amid bloodshed.