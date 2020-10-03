Ethiopian police arrest alleged dollar counterfeiter

An alleged Cameroonian has been caught red-handed by the police in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa while printing counterfeit US dollars, a law enforcement official said.The suspect was caught along with over 2,475, 000 fake US dollars in Addis Ababa at Bole sub city at a place popularly known as Gurdshola, Getu Argaw, the city’s Police Commissioner said in a briefing on Friday.

According to the Commissioner, the foreigner was apprehended following tips provided by the community.

Similarly, as part of efforts to fight foreign currency black markets, police seized over 7.2 million Ethiopian birr, over 117, 000 US dollars, 400 Euros, 740 pound sterling, 700 South African Rand and over 800 UAE Dirham, he said.

In total, police captured over 15 million in counterfeit Ethiopian currency following the introduction of the new currency notes last month.

In a recent speech in connection to the introduction of new currency notes, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed exhorted security forces to act more aggressively in search of illicit financial flows and other contraband activities.

He empowered them to confiscate the illicit money by themselves as incentives to halt the circulation of forged currencies.