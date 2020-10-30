Ethiopian police arrest Thai national while trafficking 2.6 Kg of cocaine

The Ethiopian police on Wednesday caught a Thai national red handed while trafficking 2.6 Kg of cocaine to Bangkok, Thailand.The alleged drug trafficker was caught through joint operations of the country’s Federal Police and National Intelligence and Security Service at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

Police said the drug trafficker tried to conceal the cocaine in a pocket of her luggage. Origin of the drug is not disclosed.

Last week, Ethiopia’s Federal Police Commission arrested 13 Nigerians and 1 Brazilian at Bole International Airport over suspicion of cocaine smuggling.

According to the report, the suspects were carrying drugs in luggage pockets and in a brassiere. Some swallowed the drug to be removed later in a surgical procedure.

The drug that is seized is said to weigh about 14 kilograms.

Ethiopian police seized about 39 kilograms of Cocaine that was said to be in transit via Bole International Airport in the past three months.

In August 2020, a Nigerian man was caught at Bole International Airport while attempting to smuggle 23 kilograms of gold out of Ethiopia as reported by security authorities at the time.