Ethiopian Police issue arrest warrant on 40 military officers

Police accused the suspects of committing treason. “They planned a plot to dismember Ethiopia by launching an attack on Ethiopian Defense Force Northern command base,”The former military officers had conspired with Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF), governing party of Tigray region to distablize Ethiopia and retake power by force, the federal police commission said in a statement

Leaving aside the responsibility bestowed up on them by the government and the people of Ethiopia, the suspects had collaborated TPLF clique to attack the northern military base and take hostages thousands of soldiers.

Currently, the TPLF force with strength of more than 200,000 troops had been defeated by the federal force after nearly a month-long fighting in the region.

TPLF had dominated Ethiopian politics and ruled the east African nation for 27 years until Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed assumed office in April 2018.

TPLF claimed it turned into rebellion as the federal government vowed to apprehend its leaders at shortest time possible.

The TPLF, the governing party in the Tigray region, admitted a month ago that it attacked several military bases of the northern command in “a per-emptive strike.” It also confirmed that they seized heavy weapons including tanks, rockets, and air defense systems, majority of which are now seized by the federal army.