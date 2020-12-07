International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopian police issue arrest warrants on high ranking police officers

Published on 07.12.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Ethiopian Federal Police have issued arrest warrants against ten high ranking police officers of Addis Ababa for alleged offences of treason and collaborating with the defiant Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF).In a statement issued on Monday, Ethiopia’s federal police commission said the police officers were receiving and implementing missions from TPLF to overthrow the government by force.

“Leaving aside the responsibility bestowed upon them by the government and the people, police officers committed treason and human rights abuses by taking missions from senior TPLF leaders based in Tigray regional state,” the commission said.

They took part directly and indirectly in plans of anti-peace elements to incite violence and in activities that jeopardize the constitutional order, the commission noted.

The federal police last month issued arrest warrants against more than 200 army generals, military officers and TPLF parliament members for alleged offences of treason.

The army generals also were charged with the instigation of several ethnic and religious-based violence and unrest which resulted in the killings of innocent people and destruction of properties, police’s statement reads.

The Federal Police Commission urged the public particularly people of Tigray, members of Special Force and Militia of Tigray and members of the National Defence Force to play a crucial role in bringing the police officers,before justice.

