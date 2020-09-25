Ethiopian police seize 46 quintals of cannabis being smuggled to Sudan

The Ethiopian police on Friday announced seizure of 46 quintals of cannabis in the north western part of the country.The consignment was picked up from Shashemene town in central Ethiopia and was supposed to cross borders to neighboring Sudan via Humera town, according to police.

Transporters of the cannabis had tried to avoid the check point and averted direction but were caught red handed by security forces of the area, police indicated.

The cannabis was concealed in 20 quintals of corn and 18 quintals of cattle fodder on a truck, police said.

Police have arrested three people including the driver and his aide in connection with the drug intercepted.

Police last year intercepted 476 kilograms of cannabis in a major bust.

The reported 474-kg of cannabis was seized in Ethiopia’s northwestern Humera town while it was being smuggled to neighboring Sudan in the back of a freight vehicle, police had disclosed

Head of Humera Area Branch at the ministry, Melese Yimam, told local media that the 46 quintals of cannabis was seized just four kilometers away from the Sudanese border.