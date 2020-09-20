Ethiopian police seize 4kg cocaine while smuggled to Bangkok

The Ethiopian police on Sunday intercepted 4kg cocaine while being smuggled to Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.The country’s National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in a statement said the cocaine was seized at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport involving four suspects.

An Ethiopian national caught trying to deliver the cocaine by hiding it in a laptop bag was arrested, along with three other foreign nationals, the statement said.

NISS, however, did not disclose details about the foreign national smugglers including their identity. It said the cocaine could worth $400,000

It is recalled that the country’s counter Narcotics Operations unit of Ethiopia’s Federal Police Commission apprehended 80 alleged smugglers from 17 countries involved in drug trafficking last year.

Police seized more than 186 kilogram cocaine, 9 kilogram heroine and 1104 kilogram cannabis mostly trafficked through the Bole International airport in Addis Ababa, Deputy Director of the Operation, Commander Mengisteab Beyene was quoted as saying.

According to the director, Nigerians, Brazilians, Venezuelans and South Africans nationals were caught frequently at Addis Ababa Airport while smuggling drugs to third countries.