Ethiopian Prime Minister listed among 100 Most Reputable Africans

A leading global reputation-management firm, Reputation Poll International, has listed Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, among 100 Most Reputable Africans in 2020.The most influential strategic consultancy agency on Wednesday listed the Prime Minister for his effective political leadership in the continent.

The 2020 list of 100 Most Reputable Africans features 47 women and 53 men from diverse sectors, including Leadership, Entertainment, Advocacy, Education and Business with Integrity, Visibility and Impact as the selection criteria.

Some of the listed personalities include the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Executive Secretary of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Vera Songwe and President of African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina.

Two African Presidents, one Vice President and policymakers made the governance section of the list, while the founder of Sole Rebels, Bethelihem Tilahun Alemu and Director General of Sustainable Development Goals Center for Africa, Belay Begashaw are listed among reputable Africans 2020 from Ethiopia for their contributions in the business and Green Development sectors respectively.