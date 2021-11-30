International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopian Prime Minister urges rebel troops to surrender

Published on 30.11.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Tuesday called on Tigrayan youth fighting alongside the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to surrender to the national army.The Prime Minister was speaking from one of the front line of war where he claimed victory just one week after he vowed to lead military operations at the front.

“The youth of Tigray is perishing like leaves. Knowing it is defeated, it is being led by one who does not have a clear vision or plan,” Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, said in comments aired on state media.

 

 “The war is over”, said the Premier, calling those fighting alongside the terrorist TPLF particularly the youth to surrender to the national army immediately.

He further urged mothers of the Tigray region to ask about their children who have been brought to the war by the terrorist group.

Ethiopia is fighting with any enemy that is looting, killing, raping and vandalizing, the Premier underscored, pledging to wipe out the terrorist Group forces victoriously soon.

“The terrorist TPLF has been completely defeated, and it is a matter of short time to conclude the struggle successfully” he noted.

“The army has registered remarkable victory in the Eastern Command within an operation conducted within one and a half days, and we will repeat it in the Gashena front and proceed with other offensives to complete the struggle soon,” he added.

