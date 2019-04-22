Ethiopian rebel group renounces armed struggle

Members and leadership of the Ethiopian rebel Gambella People’s Liberation Movement (GPLM) has returned from its base in Eritrea after renouncing armed struggle.Upon arrival at the Gambella airport on Monday, they were received by Chief Administrator of the Gambella regional state Omot Ojulu, senior officials of the regional state as well as supporters of the movement.

According to Okello Okidi, Chairman of GPLM, the movement has returned home to engage in a peaceful struggle by taking advantage of the peace in the country.

Chief of Gambella regional state, Omot Ojulu for his part appreciated GPLM’s decision to return home to engage in peaceful political activities.

He also highlighted the need to work for the all-round development of the regional state regardless of political differences.

The Gambela People’s Liberation Movement is one of several groups that had been engaged in armed struggle from their bases in Eritrea.