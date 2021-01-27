Ethiopian rights council concerned over Tigray violations

Published on 27.01.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Ethiopian Human Rights Council (EHRC) has expressed concern over human rights violations and the desperate humanitarian situation in the restive Tigray region.In a statement issued on Tuesday EHRC said human rights violations are committed on unarmed civilians in different places of the region where the government is conducting law enforcement operation.

It accused law enforcement bodies of the violations.

The council noted that a six-month state of emergency has been imposed in the region including curfew in connection with the operation in Tigray which restricted human rights.

Law enforcement bodies are taking forceful measures on grounds of violation of curfew, the statement said.

The council cited, as an example, that it has received information about the killings of journalist Dawit Kebede and Bereket Berhe on January 19, 2021.

They were killed by the security forces, it was said.

Furthermore, the rights’ council said that rape, extrajudicial killing and illegal arrests have been happening in the region since the launch of law enforcement operation.

Women, children and elders have been victims of the abuse.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Council also said that it has been receiving information about abuse of ethnic Tigrayans in other parts of Ethiopia.

The council also sees gaps in terms of humanitarian aid delivery in the Tigray region.

Security problems and lack of coordination between organizations that are delivering the humanitarian aid made residents in the region vulnerable to severe problems, said the statement.