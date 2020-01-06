Ethiopian runners dominate 2020 Xiamen Marathon

Published on 06.01.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

Ethiopian runners dominated in both men’s and women’s competitions at the 2020 Xiamen Marathon over the weekend, the first Gold Label road race of the year.25-year-old Ethiopian Birhan Nebebew Tesfaye clocked 2:08:16 to win the men’s title.

He was the silver medallist in 2019 Xiamen Marathon and his personal best of 2:06:52 was set in the 2019 Lisbon Marathon.

“Compared with last year, the committee had adjusted the race course. It helps me improve my result. Also, the weather is comfortable,” Tesfaye said.

He was followed by Kenyan athlete Reuben Kiprop Kerio whose result was 2:08:46.

His compatriot Grimay Birhanu Gebru ranked third and clocked 2:08:52.

Chinese runner Yang Dinghong timed 2:13:50 in Sunday’s race, ranking first among Chinese athletes in men’s event.

In the women’s race, the Ethiopians were more outstanding.

Medina Deme Armino, 22, clocked 2:26:12 to defend her women’s title, creating her personal best.

She was followed by her compatriots Mesera Hussen Dubiso and Afera Godfay Berha, finishing 2:26:28 and 2:26:42 respectively.

A total of 35,071 runners from 41 countries and regions participated in the event, making it the largest marathon in China.

Runners were selected from 82,205 applicants across the world.