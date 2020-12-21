Ethiopian runners dominate Taipei Marathon 2020

Ethiopian runners Sunday dominated the Taipei Marathon 2020 after they clinched the top three spots in the women’s race.In the women’s division, Askale Wegi won the race in a time of 2:27:39, more than three minutes ahead of Alemtsehay Kasegn, who finished with a time of 2:31:08 and Zinash Lema, who had a time of 2:31:32.

Some 12 elite runners from eight countries have participated in the 2020 Taipei Marathon which is currently an IAAF Bronze Label event.

Paul Lonyangata of Kenya broke a four-year-old record to win the men’s division of the 2020 Taipei Marathon.

Lonyangata finished the 42.195-km run in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 26 seconds, besting the previous record of 2:09:59 set by countryman Sammy Kitwara in 2016 by more than a minute.

For setting the new record, he earned an extra NT$1 million (US$35,463), on top of the first place prize of NT$800,000, according to organizers.

Over 37,000 signed up for this year’s Taipei Marathon, and 28,000 were selected in a draw to take part in the event that comprises a full-marathon and a half-marathon, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je said before the race began.