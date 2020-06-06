Ethiopian Supreme Court extends partial closure of courts over COVID-19

The Ethiopian Supreme Court has extended partial closure of federal courts for another 30 days due to COVID-19 pandemic.The extension was made based on information released by the Ministry of Health indicating that new cases for the pandemic are rising in the country from time to time.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Federal Supreme Court said the decision aims to maintain the safety of judges, court workers and community coming to courts from across the nation.

According to the statement, new files will not be accepted during the stated period. However, cases that require urgent action from courts will be entertained.

Federal courts have been in partial closure since March 18, 2020 in order to halt the spread of the pandemic.

In another development, Ethiopia recorded 129 new cases of the coronavirus, out of the 5,500 laboratory tests bringing the total number of affected people in the country 1934.

So far, Ethiopia has reported 20 fatalities and discharged 281 patients.