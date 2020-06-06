International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopian Supreme Court extends partial closure of courts over COVID-19

Published on 06.06.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Ethiopian Supreme Court has extended partial closure of federal courts for another 30 days due to COVID-19 pandemic.The extension was made based on information released by the Ministry of Health indicating that new cases for the pandemic are rising in the country from time to time.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Federal Supreme Court said the decision aims to maintain the safety of judges, court workers and community coming to courts from across the nation.

According to the statement, new files will not be accepted during the stated period. However, cases that require urgent action from courts will be entertained.

Federal courts have been in partial closure since March 18, 2020 in order to halt the spread of the pandemic.

In another development, Ethiopia recorded 129 new cases of the coronavirus, out of the 5,500 laboratory tests bringing the total number of affected people in the country 1934.

So far, Ethiopia has reported 20 fatalities and discharged 281 patients.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top