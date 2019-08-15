Ethiopian team jets off to All-Africa games in Morocco

Ethiopia gave a farewell ceremony to the national team leaving for the 12th All-Africa Games, which will take place from 19 to 31 August 2019 in Rabat, Morocco.Heads of the Ethiopian Sport Commission, Olympic Committee and Athletics Federation attended the farewell ceremony held at the Hilton Addis Ababa hotel last night.

The Ethiopian team will compete in 13 events, including Chess, Karate and Basketball.

The 12th edition will be, for the first time in African Games history, a qualification round to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The continental event will be marked by the participation of more than 6,000 athletes competing in 26 sports disciplines, 17 of which a requalifying to the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.